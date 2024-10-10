China, ASEAN agree to further advance comprehensive strategic partnership

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday agreed to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the sides.

The agreement came during 27th ASEAN-China Summit, on the sidelines of an ongoing summit of the bloc in Laos' capital Vientiane, attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and regional leaders.

"(During the meeting) the Leaders reviewed the progress of ASEAN-China cooperation and discussed its future direction, particularly on advancing the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," said a short statement by ASEAN, posted on X.

The sides also discussed how to deepen cooperation in people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern, it said.

Premier Li arrived in Vientiane on Wednesday to attend the meetings on East Asia cooperation and pay an official visit to Laos.

The ASEAN region is home to more than 700 million people, spans 4.5 million square kilometers (1.7 million square miles), and recorded a total GDP of $3.62 trillion in 2022.