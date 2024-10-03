Japan sends military planes to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon

Japan has sent two military planes to Jordan and Greece in preparation for the possible evacuation of its nationals from Lebanon, according to local reports.



The Air Self-Defense Force dispatched two C-2 transport aircraft from Miho Air Base in Japan's Tottori province, ready to respond if needed, Kyodo News reported, citing the Defense Ministry.



There are currently around 50 Japanese nationals in Lebanon.



This move comes amid escalating regional tensions due to Israel's relentless offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, primarily women and children, after a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have killed 1,928 people and left nearly 9,300 injured since Sept. 23.



