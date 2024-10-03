Indonesia raises alert as Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia raised its alert level to Level III as of Thursday due to the eruption of Mount Merapi, the country's most active volcano, which has already generated 21 significant lava flows.



Located on the densely populated island of Java, the volcano's increased activity presents a heightened risk to surrounding communities, as reported by the Jakarta Globe.



"The lava fall may reach a maximum distance of 1,500 meters, (4,921 feet)," said Agus Budi Santoso, head of the Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology.



"Seismic data has recorded 40 instances of cluster earthquakes," he added.



Authorities are advising residents to steer clear of the exclusion zone, especially in river valleys where lava flows are likely to occur.





