Israeli politicians sacrificing innocent lives to keep themselves in power: Malaysian premier

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim criticized Israeli politicians Wednesday, saying they are sacrificing innocent lives to keep themselves in power.

In a statement on X, Anwar said Israel's continued aggression and attacks on Lebanon, Syria and Yemen are deliberate attempts to divert the global community's focus from its brutal atrocities and acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"This escalation is plainly aimed at keeping Israel's current political leaders in power and out of prison, sacrificing innocent lives at the altar of one man's political career," he added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He called on all parties in the Middle East to urgently de-escalate tensions which are destabilizing the region.

"We must urgently prevent a dangerous cycle of action and reaction, which threatens to draw even more parties into the conflict, further deepening instability and broadening the scale of destruction," said Anwar, urging all concerned parties to take immediate action to reduce hostilities and establish conditions necessary to prevent a broader regional conflict from erupting.

Tensions are running high in the Middle East following an Iranian missile attack on Israel late Tuesday.

Israel said Iran had launched around 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.