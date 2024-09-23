Japan protests airspace ‘incursions’ by Russian military plane

Tokyo on Monday lodged a protest with Moscow after alleged violations of Japanese airspace by a Russian military plane.

A military plane violated Japanese airspace three times off the coast of Hokkaido island, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency reported, citing government sources.

It added that Tokyo lodged a protest with Moscow over the alleged violations.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.

Notably, Russia and China on Saturday began their joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Japan.

The drill-Beibu/Interaction-2024-will last one week and the servicemen of the two countries will train in repelling an attack by a simulated enemy from the air, water and underwater environment, as well as maneuvering.