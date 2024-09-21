China launches 4 Tianqi constellation satellites into space

China launched four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation into space, state media reported on Saturday.

A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket, carrying the four satellites named Tianqi 29-32, blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan province on Friday, the CGTN broadcaster said.

The KZ-1A is a small solid-fuel rocket featuring high orbit precision, a short preparation period and low launch costs, according to the broadcaster.

The latest launch marked the 33rd flight mission for the KZ series carrier rocket and the 27th mission for the KZ-1A.







