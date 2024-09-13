North Korea publicly shows auranium enrichment facility for 1st time

North Korea has publicly disclosed a uranium enrichment facility for the first time, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, as leader Kim Jong Un called for an expansion of the country's nuclear capabilities.

During a visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a production base for "weapon-grade nuclear materials," Kim emphasized the need to increase the number of centrifuges for uranium enrichment, aiming to exponentially boost the production of nuclear weapons for self-defense, North Korean state media reported Friday.

His visit, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), included a tour of the control room at the uranium enrichment base, where he reviewed the operation of production lines.

KCNA noted that Kim expressed great satisfaction after being informed that the base is "dynamically producing nuclear materials." It did not disclose the facility's location or the date of his visit.

The revelation marks the first time that North Korea has publicly shared details about its uranium enrichment capabilities.

Uranium enrichment facilities are crucial for producing highly enriched uranium, which is essential for making nuclear warheads.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies have previously identified suspected enrichment sites at the Kangson nuclear complex near Pyongyang and the Yongbyon nuclear site.

Kim also called for enhancements to the centrifuge separation capacity and the development of new types of centrifuges to strengthen the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials.

Earlier this month, during a key deterrence dialogue between South Korea and the US, the allies warned of potential significant provocations from North Korea, including a possible nuclear test or intercontinental ballistic missile launch close to the US presidential election in November.













