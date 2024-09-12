Campaign for intra-ruling party polls begins in Japan

Campaign for the intra-ruling party election began on Thursday as the party will elect a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later this month.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has already announced to hold the intra-party election on Sept. 27.

A record nine candidates are competing for the top position of the party that seeks to win back public confidence following a political funds scandal, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

The new party chief is likely to become the prime minister as the ruling party and its coalition partner have a majority in both houses of parliament.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Wednesday announced her bid to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

If elected, Kamikawa would be Japan's first female prime minister.

Toshimitsu Motegi, the secretary general of LDP, is also running for the top position of the party. Before him, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Digital Minister Taro Kono, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba already announced their candidacy.

A candidate requires the backing of at least 20 LDP lawmakers to stand for the party's presidential elections.