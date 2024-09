Local residents with their goods wade through the flood waters in a street of Hanoi, Vietnam, 11 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over the deaths caused by a typhoon in Vietnam, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and heavy damage caused by typhoon Yagi in Viet Nam," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also conveyed condolences to the Vietnamese people.

On Wednesday, 324 people were reported killed or missing as a result of the landslide and flash floods caused by Typhoon Yagi over the past weekend.