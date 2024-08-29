India commissions 2nd nuclear-powered submarine

India on Thursday commissioned its second nuclear-powered submarine, according to the Defense Ministry.

A statement by the ministry said Arihant-Class submarine Arighaat was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday in presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh, the statement said, in his address said Arighaat (destroyer of the enemy) will further "strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country."

According to the Defense Ministry, the construction of Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research and development, utilization of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship.

The first version of the submarine was launched in 2016.

"The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant," the ministry noted.