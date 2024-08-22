Rains disrupt travel, thousands evacuated in southern China

 Contact Us
Heavy rains and floods in China's Guangdong province disrupted rail service between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, delayed flights, and forced the evacuation of over 86,000 people, state media reported Thursday.

Published August 22,2024
Heavy rains and floods disrupted rail service and flights in China's economic powerhouse of Guangdong province, as authorities evacuated thousands of people to safe places, state-run media said on Thursday.

Heavy rain hit dozens of townships and sub-districts after the region recorded over 100 millimeters of rain.

The downpour forced the authorities to suspend train service between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, while 55 flights were delayed for more than an hour at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport.

Local authorities evacuated over 86,000 people from several townships to safe places as a preventive measure.