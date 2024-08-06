INDIA TO GIVE BANGLADESHS SHEIKH HASINA TIME TO DECIDE HER FUTURE: REPORT

India on Tuesday confirmed Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in New Delhi, sources told ANI news agency.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, chairing an all-party meeting in parliament on the situation in Bangladesh, said India wanted to give the 76-year-old time to decide about her "future course of action."

Hasina fled Bangladesh on Monday after weeks of violent protests over quota in government jobs. The country's military chief, Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, in an address to the nation, said the premier had resigned and a transitional government will be formed.

Jaishankar said the government was in touch with the Bangladesh army as well, and will take appropriate action at the right time.

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar said on X.

Students heading the protest movement in Bangladesh have proposed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to lead the interim set up.

Hasina, who had been in power for 15 years, has yet to issue any statement on the events that have unfolded.

The ANI said the aircraft that brought the former Bangladesh leader to India has left the country without Hasina.













