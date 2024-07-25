Boat carrying 45 migrants capsizes off Yemen coast, UNHCR says

Only four survivors have been found after a boat carrying 45 refugees and migrants capsized off the coast of Yemen, the country's office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday.



The boat had capsized near the city of Taiz on Wednesday night "due to strong winds and overloading," the UNHCR wrote on X. "Only 4 survivors found. This highlights the perilous journeys between Yemen & Africa," it added.



The UNHCR said it was working with the International Organization for Migration and other partners to assist the survivors.



Each year, thousands of African migrants head to Yemen in boats. From the war-torn country, most of them travel on towards the wealthy Gulf states in search of work.







