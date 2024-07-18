One dead after 10 coaches of passenger train derail in India, TV channels say

At least one person was dead after 10 coaches of a passenger train jumped the tracks in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, television channels reported.

TV visuals showed coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which connects India's northern states to the eastern state of Assam, on their sides along the tracks, with passengers sitting outside with their luggage.

The reports said the derailment happened in Gonda district, over 100 km (60 miles) from state capital Lucknow.

The NDTV channel said at least one passenger was dead.









