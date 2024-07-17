Philippines, China to set up new channels to handle South China Sea rows, source say

The Philippines and China have agreed to set up new lines of communication to improve their handling of maritime disputes, according to a document and a Philippine diplomatic source, as ties sour over clashes about territory in the South China Sea.

The two countries have traded barbs repeatedly over jurisdiction in the contested South China Sea as the Philippines, emboldened by support of defence ally the United States, challenges China's permanent presence around strategic features inside Manila's exclusive economic zone.

Three communication channels would be established specifically for maritime issues, according to the source, who provided a document with highlights of an "Arrangement on Improving Philippines-China Maritime Communication Mechanisms", which was signed during regular talks between them on July 2.

The foreign ministries of China and the Philippines and the Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond on Wednesday to separate requests for comment on the matter.

The first channel would be used by "representatives to be designated by their leaders," with the other for respective foreign ministries at ministerial or vice-ministerial level, or their designated representatives, according to the document.

The third would involve their respective coast guards "which will be set up once the corresponding MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the coast guards is concluded," the document said.

The source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak on the issue, said the Philippine foreign ministry was discussing with its Chinese counterpart guidelines to govern the implementation of the arrangement, which follows a June 17 clash between rival vessels near the Second Thomas Shoal, the site of frequent standoffs.









