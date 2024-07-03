Malaysian ex-Premier Najib loses legal battle over house arrest

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday lost a legal battle to serve out the rest of his corruption prison sentence under house arrest.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Razak's application to order the government to verify that then-King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had ordered Razak serve out the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

Earlier this year, a pardon board cut Razak's 12-year sentence in half.

High Court Justice Amarjeet Singh dismissed the application, saying there was no arguable case warranting a full hearing of the application, Free Malaysia Today News reported.

But Najib's lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, told the court that they would appeal the decision.

Najib, 70, was jailed in 2022 in cases related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he established to spur economic development.

Najib is serving his term in Kajang Prison in the Selangor province.









