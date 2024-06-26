 Contact Us
News Asia Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Israeli ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Israeli ship in Arabian Sea

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published June 26,2024
Subscribe
YEMEN’S HOUTHIS SAY THEY TARGETED ISRAELI SHIP IN ARABIAN SEA

Yemen's Houthi group said Tuesday that it targeted an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea with a new ballistic missile.

In a recorded briefing, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said its forces targeted the MSC SARAH V vessel, "resulting in a precise and direct hit."

Saree noted that "the missile used in this operation is a newly deployed ballistic missile that demonstrated its accuracy during trial runs."

"Notably, it has the capability to strike distant targets effectively," he added.

Israel has not issued a response to the statement.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.