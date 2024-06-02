Heat wave killed 33 poll staffers on last day of Indian elections, say officials

A man washes his face from a tubewell on a hot day at the fields in New Delhi, India, 31 May 2024. (IHA photo)

At least 33 poll personnel died due to a heat wave during the last phase of Indian general elections, the country's leadership said on Sunday.

The elections concluded on Saturday in 57 seats across several states including northern Uttar Pradesh, where the deaths were reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the weather situation and preparations for the monsoon season, an official statement said.

The heat wave is "likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," it said.

Several Indian cities are reeling under a heat wave, with temperatures above 49C (120.2F), with many states reporting deaths due to the heat wave.

The capital New Delhi recorded an all-time high temperature of 52.9C (127.2F), but weather officials later said the reading was an error.

On Saturday, the city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded 46.9C (116.4 F)-the highest in the country, according to the Indian weather service.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the poll watchdog will grant cash relief to the kin of the deceased, which included sanitation workers.

While May is considered the hottest month during the summer, the Indian weather department's May weather outlook said the number of heat wave days was likely to be "above normal by about 5-8 days" in several Indian states.

In the eastern state of Odisha, officials confirmed the deaths of nine people due to a heat wave while awaiting confirmation in 81 other deaths.

RULING PARTY HOLDS ONTO POWER IN NORTHEAST STATE



Ahead of the general election results due on Tuesday, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the legislative assembly elections, whose results were declared on Sunday.

According to the Indian Election Commission, of the total 60 seats, the party won 46 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh state. In the nearby Sikkim state, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, a regional party, is set to return to power as it won 31 out of 32 seats in legislative assembly elections.