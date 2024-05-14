US destroys Houthi targets in Yemen, over Red Sea

The US destroyed unmanned aerial systems and a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

"At approximately 3:41 p.m. (Sanaa time) on May 13, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in an Iranian-backed Houthi controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM said in a statement.

It also successfully engaged and destroyed an inbound anti-ship ballistic missile launched by Houthis over the Red Sea, it added.

Additionally, it destroyed one UAS launched by Houthis over the Red Sea, it said, adding there were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition or merchant vessels.

CENTCOM said it determined that the weapons presented an "imminent threat" to vessels in the region.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.













