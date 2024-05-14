Death toll from floods, volcanic mudflows in Indonesia hits 50

The death toll from flash floods and volcanic mudflows that ravaged parts of Indonesia's West Sumatra province has reached 50, with 27 still missing, the disaster agency said on Tuesday, as rescue efforts continued amid challenging terrain.



Heavy monsoon rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down Mount Marapi triggered flash floods on Saturday, engulfing villages in several districts, officials said.



Cold lava, also known as lahar, is a mixture of volcanic material and pebbles that flow down a volcano's slopes during rain.



"We will continue to try to find them until they are found. If there are family members or heirs who request that they continue to be searched for, then we must search," said National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto.



Suharyanto was scheduled to visit the affected areas on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage and oversee relief efforts.



The agency said it had deployed heavy equipment to clear debris and open up access to isolated communities, while also providing logistical support such as tents, food, and hygiene kits.



Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, frequently experiences earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and floods due to its location on the seismically active Ring of Fire.



Mount Marapi has a recorded eruptive history dating back to 1770. The recent eruption in December left 24 climbers dead and injured three others.













