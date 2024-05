China on Sunday said it launched a Long March-4C rocket, sending a satellite into space, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The rocket blasted off at 7.43 a.m. local time (2343 GMT on Saturday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellite Shiyan-23 into preset orbit.

The newly-placed satellite will mainly be used for space environment monitoring.

The launch was the 522nd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.