Heavy rainstorms kill 4 in southern China: Report

At least four people lost their lives and 10 others remain missing as storms battered southern China, state media said Monday.

"Of the total, three deaths were reported in Zhaoqing City while the remaining one is a rescuer in Shaoguan City," Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.

The 10 missing people are from various cities, including Shaoguan and Qingyuan, with ongoing efforts focused on search and rescue operations in affected areas.

Recent heavy rainfall has affected numerous cities, including Shaoguan, Guangzhou, Heyuan, Zhaoqing, Qingyuan, Meizhou, and Huizhou. The rains damaged homes, blocked roads, and caused landslides.

In response to the crisis, Guangdong authorities have evacuated nearly 110,000 residents, with 25,800 people being urgently resettled.