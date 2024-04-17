Hundreds evacuated after volcanic eruptions in Indonesia

A handout photo made available by Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation shows smoke an lava erupting from Mount Ruang, as seen from Sitaro, Indonesia, 17 April 2024. (IHA)

Authorities evacuated hundreds of people in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province as multiple eruptions of Ruang volcano spewed lava and ash clouds into the sky for days, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said on Wednesday.

Located on Ruang island about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the provincial capital Manado, the volcano has erupted more than three times since Tuesday, propelling the evacuation of at least 800 people, which make up almost the entire population of the island.

An alert level to the second highest level has been raised after the increasing eruption, triggered by recent earthquakes on the island.

Footage aired on local broadcaster showed flows of red lava streaming down the mountain, and wafting clouds of grey ash above its crater.

Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes.