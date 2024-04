Myanmar security services shot down seven drones over the military-built capital Naypyidaw on Thursday, the junta said, in what appeared to be a rare attack on the junta's centre of power by its opponents.

Four drones approaching Naypyidaw airport and three drones approaching Zayarthiri township in the capital "were successfully shot down and destroyed", the junta's information team said in a statement, adding there was no damage or casualties.