South Korea, US begin 11-day military exercise

South Korea and the US Monday launched one of the major military exercises, the first one since the 2018 inter-Korean military accord was scrapped by divided Koreas last November.

The annual 11-day military exercise, dubbed as Freedom Shield, is to "reinforce deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats amid concern Pyongyang could use the maneuvers as a pretext for provocations," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

It will focus on "multi-domain operations by utilizing land, sea, air, cyber and space assets, and countering the North's nuclear operations" as the two militaries said the exercise was "aimed at improving" their combined defense posture.

The two sides plan to hold 48 military exercises which is more than double held last year.

Pyongyang last November scrapped altogether the 2018-signed military pact with Seoul which was aimed at reducing border tensions.

North's move came after the South had partially ended the pact.

The joint military drills by the US and South Korea had invited severe criticism from Pyongyang which has been denouncing such exercises as "rehearsals for an invasion against it."

Pyongyang has fired multiple missiles this year besides sending a spy satellite into space last year.