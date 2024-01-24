Nauru drops diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China

China and Nauru on Wednesday formally re-established diplomatic relations as Taiwan lost another diplomatic partner.

"With the reestablishment of China-Nauru diplomatic relations, the two nations will embark on a new chapter of bilateral collaboration across a variety of areas which will be rooted in principles such as the one-China Principle, equality, mutual respect, openness and inclusivity," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a Beijing ceremony to mark the signature of the agreement, the state-run Global Times reported.

Wang, who signed the joint Communique on the Restoration of Diplomatic Relations along with his counterpart Rouwen Aingimea, said the vast majority of countries in the world accept the one-China principle, recognizing Beijing as the only legitimate government representing the whole of China.

"No matter how the situation induced by Taiwan may change, the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory will not alter. The historical process of Taiwan's inevitable return and China's eventual reunification will not be altered," said Wang.

Last week, Taiwan Foreign Ministry said it would terminate diplomatic ties with Nauru after the Island nation cut off its relationns with Taipei.

Nauru, a tiny island country in Micronesia northeast of Australia, said earlier in a statement that it was in its "best interests" to shift diplomatic relations to mainland China.

Nauru said its decision to recognize China meant it would "no longer recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory."

It brings down the number of Taipei's diplomatic allies to 12 from 18 under the administration of outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016.

She will be succeeded by incumbent Vice President William Lai Ching-te who recently won a three-way presidential election with 40.5% of the vote.

China considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.













