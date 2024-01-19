Thousands of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza in Houthi-held areas

Thousands of Yemeni people participated in mass rallies on Friday in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have been facing an Israeli onslaught for over 100 days.

The rallies were called by the Houthi group in several cities and areas under its control, under the theme "Firm in standing with Palestine.. US mother of terrorism."

In Sanaa's rally, Yemeni demonstrators chanted against the US-UK raids on Yemen and against "Israeli genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

Further rallies were reported in Hodeidah, western Yemen, in Hajjah and Saada provinces of northwestern Yemen, in southwestern Taiz province, and in Al-Bayda province of central Yemen, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected of having links with Israel.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 24,762 people and injured 62,108 others since an Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes as of Jan. 11 against Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.





