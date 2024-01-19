US 'seriously concerned' by reported Israeli killing of Palestinian American teen

The US is "seriously concerned" by reports that Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian American teenager in the occupied West Bank, the White House said Friday.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the information currently available to the Biden administration is "scant," but said Washington would look into the death of Tawfiq Hafiz Hajazi, 17.

"We don't have perfect context about exactly what happened. We're seriously concerned about it," he told reporters. "We're going to be in constant touch with counterparts in the region to get more information but it's definitely deeply concerning."

Hajazi was shot dead by the Israeli army near the town of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa. It said he was shot in the head, and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the shooting.

Kirby said he does not believe Hajazi's killing was raised during a call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu that took place earlier Friday.

Hajazi's killing brought the death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023 to 369. Over 3,500 others have been injured.