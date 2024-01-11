Explosion kills 2, injures 12 in Afghan capital

At least two people were killed and 12 injured Thursday in an explosion in the Afghanistan capital, according to media reports.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul security department. said the explosion was caused by a grenade blast that occurred in PD 18 of Kabul, local broadcaster Tolo News reported.

Zadran said officials have launched an investigation to find the perpetrators.

Another explosion took place in northern Mazar-e-Sharif, however, authorities did not provide details on possible casualties, according to Tolo News.

The explosions come after a bomb blast Tuesday in Kabul killed at least three people.

And late Saturday, 25 people were killed or wounded in an explosion in the capital.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said that blast targeted the ethnic Hazara community in the western Dasht-e Barchi area of Kabul.

The Hazaras are one of Afghanistan's main ethnic groups who are also present in neighboring Pakistan and Iran.