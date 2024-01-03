Kim calls for ‘radical’ change in N. Korea’s farm machinery industry

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said "radical" improvement in the field of farm machinery industry is an "urgent requirement" for "rural revolution" in the country, state news agency KCNA reported.

During an inspection of farm machinery industry development-2023 exhibition on Tuesday, Kim said: "To bring about a radical improvement in the field of farm machine industry at present is an urgent requirement of the revolution and an important guarantee for implementing the program for the rural revolution in the new era."

It is "most important to make a correct assessment of the existing technical capability for manufacturing farm machines," he told the officials.

Kim ordered them to "work out a long-term development plan in a scientific way with the view that quality is priority and basic."

North Korea, said to have struggled with food shortages in the past, has been focusing on boosting grain production.