Türkiye offers condolences for those killed in China’s earthquake

Türkiye offered condolences Tuesday for those killed in an earthquake in China that struck two neighboring northwestern provinces.

"We are deeply saddened over the loss of lives as a result of the earthquake that struck the Gansu and Qinghai provinces of the People's Republic of China on 18 December 2023," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the people and Government of the People's Republic of China, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

The 6.2 magnitude quake hit at 11.59 p.m. local time (1559GMT) on Monday with the epicenter in the Jishishan autonomous county in Gansu province, 63 miles from the provincial capital of Lanzhou.

The tremor hit the densely populated areas when residents were asleep.

As many as 105 victims have died in Gansu, while 13 were reported dead in Qinghai province.

President Xi Jinping urged authorities for "all-out" efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property.