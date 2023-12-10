Philippines president calls out China over ‘aggression’ in disputed sea

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Sunday charged China with alleged "aggression" and "provocations" in the disputed South China Sea.

Accusing China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia of aggression and provocations "against our vessels and personnel over the weekend," Marcos said such moves "have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea."

These are the first direct comments made by the Philippines president as tensions with China in the disputed waters have escalated in recent weeks.

Manila this weekend twice accused Beijing of attempting to stop Filipino supply ships from reaching its personnel deployed on a rusted warship in the disputed waters. The Philippines side released videos of water cannoning done by Chinese vessels against the Filipino side.

"I have been in constant communication with our national security and defense leadership, and have directed our uniformed services to conduct their missions with the utmost regard for the safety of our personnel, yet proceed with a mission-oriented mindset," Marcos wrote on X.

Reiterating Manila's claim over disputed islets in the South China Sea, Marcos said: "Ayungin Shoal is within our Exclusive Economic Zone, any foreign claim of sovereignty over it is baseless and absolutely contrary to international law. Bajo de Masinloc is sovereign Philippine territory and an integral part of our archipelago. No one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea."

"The illegal presence in our waters and dangerous actions against our citizens is an outright and blatant violation of international law and the rules-based international order," he said. "We remain undeterred."