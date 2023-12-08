Taiwan says it detected Chinese balloon over waters close to island nation

Taiwan said Friday it had detected a balloon from China over waters close to the island nation.

"1 PRC's balloon was detected at 11.52 (0352GMT)," on Thursday, said Taiwan's Defense Ministry, using the initials of the People's Republic of China.

The balloon was found at an altitude of approximately 3,658 meters (21,000 feet), it said, adding that the balloon crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at a location 101 nautical miles southwest of the city of Keelung in northern Taiwan.

The ministry said the balloon later headed east and disappeared at 12.55 (0455GMT).

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, does not recognize the median line or the air defense zone. Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry added that on Friday it detected 26 Chinese aircraft and 10 naval vessels around Taiwan.











