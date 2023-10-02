South Korea’s 28th nuclear reactor begins test operation

South Korea's 28th nuclear reactor has begun test operation, a state-run news agency reported on Monday.

The Shin-Hanul 2 nuclear reactor in the southern coastal county of Uljin began a six-month test operation with a 1.4 gigawatt capacity. Once the test phase is successful, it will go into full operation next March, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) said in a statement to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Located 215 kilometers (133 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul, the reactor construction was completed in April last year and approved for operation recently by South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.

Seoul has used next-generation APR1400 technology, aiming for a cost-effective and longer lifespan for the reactor.

Shin-Hanul No. 1 nuclear reactor began its commercial operation last December. South Korea is now preparing to build the Shin-Hanul 3 and 4 units as the final approval for construction is awaited.