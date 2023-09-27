'Killing' of 2 missing students trigger protests in northeastern Indian state

Hundreds of students in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur protested Tuesday the "killing" of two students missing since July, officials told Anadolu.



Police used tear gas and smoke bombs to control protestors in the state capital of Imphal as demonstrators were demanding justice for the victims.



"Forty-seven students sustained minor injuries during the protest and the situation is normal and under control," an official at the central control room told Anadolu.

The provincial government confirmed on late night Monday that the two students, who went missing July 6, during the peak of ethnic violence, were killed.



"It has come to the notice of the state (provincial) government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, who have been missing since July 2023, have surfaced on social media. The case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," the chief minister's secretariat said in a statement.



"State (provincial) police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearances and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators," it said.



Pictures of the two students went viral on social media after internet services were restored in the state. Mobile services were restored Saturday.

Local journalist Basanta Kumar told Anadolu that the students have planned another protest for Wednesday and may continue demonstrating for some time.



"The overall situation in the state has improved but I can't say what will happen in future. Many ruling party legislators are in Delhi and they want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the state," said Kumar.



At least 175 people have been killed in ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur since May 3, according to officials.



Thousands have been displaced by ethnic violence, forcing them to flee to neighboring Mizoram.



The army was called in May 4 to assist law enforcement after a curfew was imposed in eight districts of Manipur following violence that erupted during protests against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the scheduled tribes category, giving them special privileges.