Japanese citizens file suit against release of radioactive wastewater

About 150 Japanese citizens on Friday filed a suit seeking to halt the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

The citizens said that the release of treated water threatens the rights of citizens to live safely and affects local fishermen's business, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

The suit was filed with the Fukushima District court against the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO).

The citizens also requested the cancellation of the authorization granted by nuclear regulatory authorities for the installation of water discharge facilities and are calling for a ban on any further discharge.

Last month, Japan started discharging treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

In the first phase, TEPCO will dilute around 7,800 tons of the treated water with seawater and the diluted water will be released over 17 consecutive days.