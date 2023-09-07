S. Korean president, Chinese premier discuss North Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday told Chinese Premier Li Qiang that the North Korean nuclear issue should not be an "obstacle" to bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing.

During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, the South Korean president called on Beijing "to take on a responsible role" on Pyongyang, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

According to the Chinese state media, Li told Yoon: "China is willing to work with South Korea ... to push forward the development of China-South Korea relations in line with the times, to better benefit the people of both countries and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region."

Yoon asked for China's cooperation in facilitating a prompt trilateral summit involving South Korea, Japan, and China, to which the Chinese side indicated they would actively respond.













