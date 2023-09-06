China bans official use of foreign-branded devices, including iPhones: Report

A man holds an iPhone 14 as Apple Inc's new models go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

China has ordered its government officials to abandon the use of foreign-branded devices, including the iPhone, for work over alleged cybersecurity concerns, a media report claimed on Wednesday.

"In recent weeks, officials were instructed (not to use the devices) by their superiors in workplace communication channels, as part of Beijing's ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on foreign tech, enhance cybersecurity, and restrict the flow of sensitive data across China's borders," The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The report could not be independently verified, nor was there any official reaction from Chinese authorities or the iPhone.

Apple generates around 19% of its revenue from China, its second-largest market after the U.S.

Beijing's move comes as U.S. officials, at the federal and state level, have also restricted the use of Chinese devices including those from Huawei as well as social media giant TikTok.