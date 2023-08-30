Escaped lion strolling the streets of Karachi triggers panic

A lion ran loose in a major Pakistani city for the second time this year, officials said on Wednesday, shedding light on the craze for exotic pets.



For hours on Tuesday the 20-month-old male lion strolled the streets in a congested neighbourhood of Karachi, police official Sheraz Nazir said.



Children screamed and adults fled in fear, said Mukhtiar Ahmed Soomro, a wildlife officer who was part of the team that captured the animal.



"It took our team at least two hours to confine the lion to a parking lot and then capture it in a cage," Soomro told dpa from Karachi.



"It was a first-of-its-kind incident in Karachi. Planning and executing an operation to capture such a huge and dangerous animal was a frightening experience," the official added.



No one was mauled. A video shared on the social media showed a man shouting to others to run as the animal slowly walked along the pavement.



The lion was handed over to the city's zoo and a criminal charge was being filed against the owner for keeping a wild animal in a residential area, another wildlife official Mumtaz Ali said.



The owner can face a fine of up to 300,000 Pakistani rupees (around $1,000) and imprisonment up to three years, he added.



Pakistan's wildlife laws allow private citizens to establish mini zoos, but keeping a lion or tiger as a pet in a residential area is a crime.



But these laws are often ignored. In February, a leopard ran loose from a neighbourhood near Islamabad and it took wildlife rangers several hours to capture it.









