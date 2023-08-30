Republic of Türkiye is now much stronger: President Erdoğan says on Victory Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Türkiye will continue to rise in the world while taking steps toward achieving its goals.

"Today, the Republic of Türkiye is much stronger and much more advanced than it was a quarter century, half a century, a century ago, with all its political, economic and military capabilities.

"When we say that we will make Türkiye one of the 10 largest, strongest and most prosperous countries in the world, we count on this infrastructure, this level, this equipment," Erdoğan said at a concert marking the 101st anniversary of Victory Day -- the decisive defeat of the occupying Greek army in the Battle of Dumlupınar in 1922.

Erdoğan said the rise of Türkiye, which is the solution address for all crises in its region, will continue.

"We are now advancing on our path to build the 'Century of Türkiye' by relying on the vision of its administration, the power of its state, and the wisdom and sagacity of its nation," said Erdoğan.

Türkiye will move forward its goals step by step with the nation that is aware of the country's true potential and understands the value of what it possesses, he added.

Victory Day marks the final battle in western Anatolia against Greek forces in 1922 and is dedicated to the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupınar from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 in what is now Türkiye's central Kütahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had been expelled from territories that collectively became the Republic of Türkiye one year later.