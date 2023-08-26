Tajik president visits Kazakhstan to boost bilateral relations

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who arrived in Astana for a two-day working visit.

The Kazakh presidency in a statement said Tokayev and Rahmon had a one-on-one meeting at the presidential palace, followed by delegation-level talks.

"Your visit is highly significant in promoting genuinely friendly relations between our brotherly nations," Tokayev said, adding: "We appreciate you and the Tajik side for making prompt decisions regarding the fulfilment of commitments ... particularly concerning the provision of water and electricity to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is also fulfilling its obligations (to Tajikistan)."

He said the trade turnover exceeded $500 million in the first half of this year, and they aim to increase the figure to $2 billion.

Rahmon, for his part, said he was pleased with the level of mutual understanding, respect and trust between the two countries, adding that further expansion of relations with Kazakhstan will continue to be an absolute priority of Tajikistan's foreign policy.

The two sides discussed prospects for further cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, agricultural, energy, financial, cultural and humanitarian spheres, according to the press release.

Rahmon visited Kazakhstan in May as well and the two countries signed a declaration to boost bilateral ties.


















