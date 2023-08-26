Turkish soldier killed after IED blast planted by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds on Saturday after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq exploded, the National Defense Ministry announced.

"On August 26, 2023, in the Operation Claw-Lock ren, our heroic brother-in-arms, Specialized Sgt. Taner Torun, was critically injured as a result of an explosion of an IED, which was previously placed by the separatist terrorist organization," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Torun was immediately transferred to the hospital.

The ministry voiced "deep pain and sadness," over Torun's death, expressing condolences to his loved ones, the armed forces, and the nation.

In its nearly 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.















