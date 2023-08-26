Inter Milan sign Alexis Sanchez

Italian Serie A side Inter Milan announced on Saturday that they signed Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean attacker has come back to Italian Serie A side after three seasons.

"Everyone knows that Inter are a great team; they were Champions League finalists last season," the 34-year-old said, "I've always said it: in my career, I want to win and play for strong sides, which is what Inter are. I've been here before and want to win here again."

Sanchez has played for major clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Inter Milan.

He bagged a Spanish La Liga title and FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona, a Serie A title with Inter Milan, and two FA Cups with Arsenal.

He also clinched two consecutive Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016 with Chile.









