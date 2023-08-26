US Marine Corps plans acquisition of Iron Dome system, hundreds of interceptors

The US Marine Corps intends to acquire three batteries of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, along with close to 2,000 interceptor missiles, according to a procurement notice of intent.

The notice published on Thursday reveals that the Corps also plans to procure up to 80 Tamir missiles to support the initial deployment of prototype Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) systems, as well as logistics and technical support.

MIRC is a US system crafted by the Marine Corps and compatible with the capabilities of the Iron Dome defense system.

The Marines intend to buy three batteries of MRIC systems, consisting of 1,840 Tamir missiles, as well as 44 expeditionary launchers integrated with Iron Dome missile firing unit launch control electronics, 11 mini-battle management and control systems, according to the notice.

While the precise cost of the agreement was not disclosed, it is anticipated to amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, multiple outlets reported.

According to the Marine Corps' 2022 Aviation Plan, the MRIC systems "will defend FMF (Fleet Marine Force) fixed and operationally fixed-sites primarily against subsonic/supersonic Cruise Missiles (CM); secondarily against other aerial threats that enter into its engagement zone."

It said the MRIC would be "interoperable with joint service (Integrated Air and Missile Defense) IAMD capabilities, providing CM defeat not just to Marine Corps units but also the naval and joint force."

The Marine Corps accomplished two successful test series with MRIC, carried out in both July and October of 2022.

The Times of Israel reported that pursuant to a 2019 accord, Israel vended two Iron Dome batteries to the US, with the initial delivery taking place in late 2020 and the latter in January 2021. Since then, the US Army has been engaged in incorporating the system into its air defense network.













