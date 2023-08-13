Scholz hopeful world can make Russia see 'it has taken a wrong path'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for further international talks to pave the way for an end to the war in Ukraine, but remained non-committal on further military support for Kiev in an interview on Sunday.



Last week's security talks on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia had been "very important" but "really only the beginning, unfortunately," Scholz said in his annual summer interview to German public broadcaster ZDF, broadcast on Sunday.



The chancellor rated China's participation as particularly important, as did diplomats involved in the Saudi-led talks. China, perhaps Russia's most important international partner, skipped an earlier international summit held in Copenhagen in June.



"That's why it makes sense to continue these talks, because they specifically increase the pressure on Russia to realize it has taken a wrong path and has to withdraw troops, to facilitate peace."



Russia was not invited to attend the meeting.



The participants included national security advisors and representatives from over 40 countries, including Ukraine, the United States, Germany, China, India, Brazil and South Africa and international organizations, including the United Nations.



During the interview, broadcast on national television later on Sunday, the German chancellor was also asked about whether Berlin might agree to supplying Kiev with Taurus cruise missiles for defence against Russia. But Scholz, in typical fashion remained non-committal.



As in the past, his government would always examine each individual decision very carefully - to see what was possible, what made sense, what the German contribution could be, Scholz said.



Germany will continue to make things difficult for itself, Scholz said, implying that Berlin would stick to its policy of not jumping the gun when it comes to military support for Kiev.



His impression, Scholz said, was that the vast majority of the citizens were very much in favour of this approach. "Decisions must always be weighed carefully," the chancellor said. "And I will continue to do that and say that very clearly."



Ukraine continues to pressure the German government to supply Kiev with Taurus cruise missiles for defence against the Russian invasion, launched more than 17 months ago.



Ukraine needs them "to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of its territories," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Sunday edition of Germany's Bild tabloid. "The formula is simple: A longer range of missiles means a shorter duration of the war."



With the weapon, Ukraine could "reach Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centres and ammunition depots."



Pressure on Scholz on the issue has recently increased within Germany also.



Politicians from the governing parties and the opposition demanded that the Ukrainian armed forces be given weapons system suitable for destroying bunkers and protected command posts at distances of up to 500 kilometres.



Supporters see this as another clear step toward strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities. However, there's also a debate about whether Ukraine might also intend to use the missiles for possible strikes against Russian territory and how that could be prevented.



Kuleba reiterated assurances that the cruise missiles would only be deployed within Ukraine's borders. Concerns that Ukraine could use Taurus missiles against targets on Russian soil were "unfounded," he said.



Germany's Rheinmetall armaments group has meanwhile confirmed that it will start supplying aerial reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. Delivery would take place by the end of the year, a company spokesman said, without specifying the size of the order.



The drones in question are Luna NG reconnaissance drones, which will not be armed. They can fly several hundred kilometres and intercept or jam enemy communications.



The order comes from the German government, which is supplying the drones to Ukraine. Germany's largest defence contractor, whose order books are fuller than ever, has already delivered extensive military equipment and is working on further deliveries.



Rheinmetall also wants to sign a contract directly with Kiev to build a battle tank factory in Ukraine.



