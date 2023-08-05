PAKISTANS FORMER PRIME MINISTER KHAN FOUND GUILTY OF GRAFT, SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS IN JAIL

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Khan found guilty of graft, sentenced to 3 years in jail

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday was sentenced to three years in prison for "corrupt practices," local media reported.

The jail term was announced in the Toshakhana case by a trial court in the capital Islamabad, according to daily Dawn.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case filed by the country's Election Commission in May.

Toshakhana (treasure house) is a government-owned department that keeps gifts received by members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, presidents, and prime ministers.





