 Contact Us
News Asia Pakistan's former Prime Minister Khan found guilty of graft, sentenced to 3 years in jail

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Khan found guilty of graft, sentenced to 3 years in jail

Local media reported that Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, was handed a three-year prison sentence on Saturday for engaging in "corrupt practices." The verdict was delivered by a trial court in Islamabad, specifically in the Toshakhana case, as stated by the daily Dawn.

Agencies and A News ASIA
Published August 05,2023
Subscribe
PAKISTANS FORMER PRIME MINISTER KHAN FOUND GUILTY OF GRAFT, SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS IN JAIL

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday was sentenced to three years in prison for "corrupt practices," local media reported.

The jail term was announced in the Toshakhana case by a trial court in the capital Islamabad, according to daily Dawn.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case filed by the country's Election Commission in May.

Toshakhana (treasure house) is a government-owned department that keeps gifts received by members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, presidents, and prime ministers.