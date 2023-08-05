PAKISTANS EX-PREMIER KHAN ARRESTED ON CORRUPTION CHARGES

Pakistan's former prime minister and opposition leader Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday, after a Pakistani court sentenced him to three years in prison on corruption charges.



"PTI chairman has been arrested from his Lahore residence," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a statement.



The Islamabad court accused Khan of lying about state gifts received during his tenure, a party spokesman confirmed to dpa.



The conviction, which was handed down in abstentia, bans Khan from political office for the next five years. Khan, who has always denied the allegations, can still appeal the verdict.



The move is likely to stoke further tensions in the country. When Khan was last arrested in May, his supporters stormed government institutions.











