Passenger train derails after colliding with truck in Indonesia

A truck collision with a passenger train in Indonesia yesterday evening resulted in no fatalities, but one passenger was injured.

The Brantas passenger train was traveling from Jakarta to Blitar when it collided with a truck that was stuck on a level crossing on a bridge in West Semarang city. The truck exploded violently, but the train was able to come to a stop before it derailed.

One passenger on the train sustained injuries when they attempted to jump off the train before the collision. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Security camera footage captured the moment when the truck became stuck on the level crossing just moments before the train approached. The driver attempted to move the vehicle, but eventually realized that it was too late and fled the scene.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.









