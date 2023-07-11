Landslides kill 2 in China, 2 others missing

Two people died while two others are missing after mudslides struck a village in northwestern China, according to local media.

At least seven others were injured in the village of Zhangzigou in Xiahe county of the Gansu province, Beijing-based Global Times reported on Tuesday.

Mudslides struck the village on Monday night after heavy rain hit several regions on China in the past few weeks.

The weather emergency has forced the relocation of around 336 people to safer places.

Government officials announced an emergency and mobilized local departments after several landslides that took place over the last few weeks.

China has faced severe weather over past few weeks.




























