Over 2,100 couples marry at mass wedding event in India

More than 2,100 couples recently took part in a mass wedding ceremony in northern India, which also set world records.



The ceremony, held last month in Baran district of Rajasthan state, was conducted by Shri Mahaveer Gaushala Kalyan Sansthan, a non-governmental organization, and was attended by government officials.



The event was also entered into the Guinness Book of World Records, which said on its website that 2,143 couples "recently tied the knot during a mass wedding ceremony in Baran, Rajasthan."



The ceremony set a world record for the "most couples married in 12 hours" and "for the most couples married in 24 hours, which was (previously) set by 963 Yemeni couples in 2013."



"Both Hindu and Muslim marriages were conducted during the event," it said, adding that government officials who were present during the ceremony issued the marriage certificates to each couple.



The organization which held the event said Baran district "became proud in the all-religion free mass marriage conference."



"Along with this, the event here was a matter of pride for Baran, and this event was included in the Guinness Book of Records," it said on social media.